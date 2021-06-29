Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. 281,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 312.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

