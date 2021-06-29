Karooooo (KARO) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Karooooo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 35.42 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 57.31

Karooooo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Karooooo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2167 11379 21262 608 2.57

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Summary

Karooooo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

