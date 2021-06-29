Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 287 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.65.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total value of $4,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,892 shares of company stock valued at $67,033,320. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $243.83. 107,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,837. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $225.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.