Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 3,084 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,530. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

