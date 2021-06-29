Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. 493,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $266.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.