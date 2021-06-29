Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 347 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. 219,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

