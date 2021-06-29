Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 445 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

