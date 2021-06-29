Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

