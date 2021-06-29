Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Reduces Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,384. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

