Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.58

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.58 and last traded at $155.58, with a volume of 5434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

