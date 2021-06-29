Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,356.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $4,768,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

