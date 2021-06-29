Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$21.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMP.UN. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.