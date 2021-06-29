Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

