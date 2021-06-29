Komodo Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $72.26 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.00334576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00122900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00184786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008195 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,499,147 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

