Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ADRNY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

