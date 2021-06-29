Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

