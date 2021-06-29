Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $407.64 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $407.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $211.43 or 0.00581700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.