L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIQUY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 121,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,544. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.39. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

