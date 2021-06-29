Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

