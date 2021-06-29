Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$1.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

