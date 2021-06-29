Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,629,565 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $99,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,973,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

