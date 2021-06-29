Laurentian Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 141,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,551. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.