Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 1,588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.9764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

LGGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

