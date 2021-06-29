Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of LEGN opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

