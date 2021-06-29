Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

