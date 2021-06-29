Lennar Co. (LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 19th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Lennar has increased its dividend by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

