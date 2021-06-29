Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

