Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $408.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

