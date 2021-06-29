Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce sales of $472.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the lowest is $472.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $307.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 265.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

