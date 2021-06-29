LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,374.97% and a negative net margin of 64.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. LiveXLive Media has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

