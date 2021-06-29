LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 686.2% in June

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 686.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

SCD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,253. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.