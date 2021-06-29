Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,886. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.28.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

