Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

USB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 145,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,067. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

