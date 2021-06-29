Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ubiquiti worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.87. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,448. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

