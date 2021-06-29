Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,688,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after acquiring an additional 536,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

ZTS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.74. 9,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

