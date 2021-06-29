Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,793 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 838,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 311,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $134.04. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

