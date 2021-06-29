Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE PG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,981. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

