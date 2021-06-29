Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.10. 327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,261. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

