Loki One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.99 or 0.06120053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.36 or 0.01462277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00403952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00129195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.73 or 0.00626702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00452602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.00334576 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

