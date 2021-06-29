London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

HSY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $173.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

