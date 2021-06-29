London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $23.49 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. 103,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

