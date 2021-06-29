London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,510.07. 22,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,409.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.