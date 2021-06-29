London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,905,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 87,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,944. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

