London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 107,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.