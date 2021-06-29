London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 60,334 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.60. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,861. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.94.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

