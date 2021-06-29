Lookers’ (LOOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

LON LOOK opened at GBX 70.69 ($0.92) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.02. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.45 ($0.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.56.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

