LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.62. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

