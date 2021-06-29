LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,891,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

