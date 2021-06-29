LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

