LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

